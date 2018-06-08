Agent 47 Sabotages Race Cars in Hitman 2 Trailer

A confusingly-titled new addition to the Hitman franchise is getting ready to enter the gaming world on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Called Hitman 2 (not to be confused with Hitman 2: Silent Assassin), the games is scheduled for release this November.

The second trailer of the game was released on Thursday by IO Interactive, showing Agent 47 while going to extreme lengths to have his way with his marks.In what is supposed to be a massive expansion of killing methods, the new game would allow for sabotage actions “across exotic sandbox locations,” including at a so-called Global Innovation Race in Miami somewhere.What we get from the trailer is the fact that Agent 47 would have the possibility to sabotage the cars his targets are racing in by making use of concealed explosives controlled via a smartphone app or tampering with the car’s suspensions by loosening a bolt here and there.The goal of Agent 47 is to find a mysterious Shadow Client and eliminate him and his militia. A stunning revelation about 47’s past is promised to become a game changer for the players.This new version of the game would not be launched episodically, as was the case with the previous one, but will be a full game right from November 13.For the first time, the Sniper Assassin mode features a co-op option, meaning two players can try and accomplish missions at the same time. For those pre-ordering the game, Sniper Assassin is already available to play.“We are very proud to announce Hitman 2 as the next exciting chapter in our ever-expanding world of assassination,” said in a statement IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak.