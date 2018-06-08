Video of Lil Scrappy’s Car Crash is Out

I’m totally grateful that me and my bro @CasinoRoulette are alive , it’s all because of God the Father — Lil Scrappy Merlo (@reallilscrappy) June 8, 2018

Video of the accident has been released online. It shows the white Mercedes-Benz cruising on the empty road in Aventura, FL, near Miami, before leaving the lane and crashing into a utility pole, grille first. The car was totaled in the crash, but the two rappers survived.The accident occurred on June 4 and, when police arrived on the scene, both Scrappy and Roulette were lying on the ground, outside the vehicle, unable to say what had happened. Both had serious injuries and both were incoherent.Later at the hospital, Scrappy told cops that his friend had been driving and he simply lost control of the car. Police records list the rapper as the driver, who eventually changed his story to say he’d been sleep deprived, and that it was the probable cause of the crash.The two had just left a Miami club and were on their way home, but they were not under the influence. The video shows, without a doubt, that there was only one vehicle involved in the accident, so it’s likely that Scrappy fell asleep at the wheel. Regardless, police will not be pressing charges and no citations were issued for the incident.Right after the crash, Scrappy had to undergo surgery for a broken foot, while Roulette was taken straight to the ICU. Both are said to be recovering well. Scrappy, for one, is well enough to be back on Twitter, where he’s thanking God for saving his and his friend’s life, as well as his fans for their outpouring of love and support.He’s yet to say anything on the record about what caused the crash, but based on the video, it’s no wonder he’s thankful he’s alive to tell the story.