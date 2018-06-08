Porsche 911 GT2 RS Passes Truck at 212 MPH/342 KPH in German Autobahn Test

By now, we've seen the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS in all sorts of scenarios and yet there was something missing, namely the Zuffenhausen animal going all out on the German Autobahn.

5 photos



From the incredible grip showcased during the Launch Control moments, to the effortless acceleration, this is one experience that can easily make an aficionado's day. And if we factor in the POV nature of the clip, things only get better.



According to the speedometer of the Porscha, the machine climbs all the way to 342 kmph (make that 212 mph) during the test and the aficionado behind the wheel has no problem with passing a truck at the said speed.



As for what the rear-engined animal can do when thrown at a corner or two, it obviously starts with the official 6:47 Nurburgring number of the thing. This chronograph performance still allows the 2RS to hold the Nurburgring production car lap record, even though we expect the accolade to be grabbed by another brand this year.



From the upcoming Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and the almost-ready



Nevertheless, we've already shown you what happens when somebody who's not a Porsche works driver flogs the rear-wheel-drive monster on the infamous German track. To be more precise, Sport Auto's Christian Gebhardt



Last, but certainly not least, we've



Well, here we are, introducing a piece of footage that shows the 700 hp Neunelfer going for a top speed run on a derestricted section of the highway.From the incredible grip showcased during the Launch Control moments, to the effortless acceleration, this is one experience that can easily make an aficionado's day. And if we factor in the POV nature of the clip, things only get better.According to the speedometer of the Porscha, the machine climbs all the way to 342 kmph (make that 212 mph) during the test and the aficionado behind the wheel has no problem with passing a truck at the said speed.As for what the rear-engined animal can do when thrown at a corner or two, it obviously starts with the official 6:47 Nurburgring number of the thing. This chronograph performance still allows the 2RS to hold the Nurburgring production car lap record, even though we expect the accolade to be grabbed by another brand this year.From the upcoming Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and the almost-ready Mercedes-AMG Project One to the McLaren Senna , there are plenty of contraptions that might grab the said title.Nevertheless, we've already shown you what happens when somebody who's not a Porsche works driver flogs the rear-wheel-drive monster on the infamous German track. To be more precise, Sport Auto's Christian Gebhardt needed under 7 minutes to lap the Nordschleife in full configuration, albeit using a seat lifted from the Cup racecar.Last, but certainly not least, we've talked about a 911 GT2 RS flying on the Ring in Bridge to Gantry layout, in the hands of its owner, with the man having completed north of 150 laps.