Woman Backs Into Guy Helping Her Park, Crushes Him Against a Wall

8 Jun 2018, 11:32 UTC ·
by
Though statistics have shown that male drivers account for more deaths than female drivers, jokes about how women are lousy behind the wheel still abound. The latest video to go viral isn’t going to help their case, sorry to say.
Caught by surveillance cameras in Hanoi, Vietnam one month ago, it’s just now gone viral. Once you see it, you’ll understand why it’s trending. As to why it took so long for it to catch on, that’s on the sometimes-inexplicable way the Internet works.

Back to the video, it shows a guy trying to help a driver back into a small parking space. Reports online say that the driver was female, and while they’re still to be confirmed, one thing is clear: that was no experienced driver behind the wheel.

As the guy motions to the woman which way to go, he retreats to a nearby wall, perhaps thinking he was putting himself out of harm’s way, in a worst-case-scenario-type of situation. Boy, was he wrong! The woman loses control of the car and crushes the poor Good Samaritan to the wall he had hopes would keep him safe. It takes her a while to take the car out of reverse and free the man from where she’d pinned him.

The video shows fellow motorists and concerned passers-by rush to his help, with word online being that he was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. Considering the speed of the car at the time of the impact, they were probably pretty serious.

No word yet on the charges brought against the driver, but it’s not sexist to say she should, at the very least, go back to driving school and stay clear of roads until she learns how to drive properly, without being a danger to others – and herself.

