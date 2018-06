Woman Drives Pink Bumper Car on Busy Street, Is Unpredictably Pulled Over

You see, the woman happens to own a car bumper store, so naturally, she thought this means of transportation could very well extend to work on an actual street. It was, after all, more convenient for her to travel the distance from her home to her business this way. A video of the incident was posted to Chinese social media and went viral, for the obvious reasons: it showed a pink bumper car weaving in an out of traffic on a relatively busy 3-lane street in Southwest China.The woman from Guiyang, Guizhou province wasn’t at her first brush with the law either, Straits Times informs, citing reports in the local media. Before her more recent – and decidedly very colorful - “joyride,” she had been pulled over and warned against this type of “dangerous behavior” at least a couple of times. It certainly looks like those warnings didn't pay off.This time, she didn’t get off with just a warning, though: the video posted online shows the vehicle pulled over and the woman looking rather confused as to the purpose of such action. Reports say that police eventually confiscated the bumper car, which should, at least in theory, discourage her from driving one down a street in the future.Then again, she owns several of them, so she can easily find a replacement if other people’s safety (and her own) aren’t exactly at the forefront of her mind when it comes to deciding how to get to work faster and avoid traffic jams.