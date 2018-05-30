Lamborghini Aventador Singapore Rollover Crash Looks like a NFS Scene

Some supercar accidents are more spectacular than others and we're here to talk about a recent Lamborghini crash that seems like a scene coming from the Need For Speed series. Alas, the images we have here aren't screenshots from the famous arcade gaming franchise, since these show a real-world Aventador crash.

5 photos



Even so, thanks to the images in the gallery above, we can see that at least two others vehicles were involved in the accident, namely a Mini Cooper and a Toyota Estima.



Given the generous base-to-height ratio of the



Unfortunately, the local media talk about thee people having been involved in the accident, all of which are said to have been transported to the hospital. Nevertheless, it seems that only minor injuries resulted from the crash.



Zooming in on the yellow Sant'Agata Bolognese machine, we notice the complex damage sustained by the Raging Bull, from the body panels to the angle of the wheels. And while we can't be certain of this simply by checking out the said photos, this crash might've totaled the supercar.



This month hasn't been particularly friendly to supercars, as just two weeks have passed since we last talked about a rollover crash involving a mid-engined machine.



To be more precise, a McLaren 720S was The accident took place in Singapore on May 29, as Yahoo Singapore writes . Nevertheless, the events that led to the unfortunate stunt aren't clear.Even so, thanks to the images in the gallery above, we can see that at least two others vehicles were involved in the accident, namely a Mini Cooper and a Toyota Estima.Given the generous base-to-height ratio of the Lamborghini Aventador , it's obvious that tipping such a machine over requires uber-serious circumstances. As such, we're expecting high speed to have been a factor here.Unfortunately, the local media talk about thee people having been involved in the accident, all of which are said to have been transported to the hospital. Nevertheless, it seems that only minor injuries resulted from the crash.Zooming in on the yellow Sant'Agata Bolognese machine, we notice the complex damage sustained by the Raging Bull, from the body panels to the angle of the wheels. And while we can't be certain of this simply by checking out the said photos, this crash might've totaled the supercar.This month hasn't been particularly friendly to supercars, as just two weeks have passed since we last talked about a rollover crash involving a mid-engined machine.To be more precise, a McLaren 720S was destroyed in an accident that took place close to Las Vegas. Alas, unlike in the case of the Aventador we have here, that McLaren was certainly wrecked in the crash, with the supercar having rolled over multiple times. Fortunately, the driver and his passenger walked away with just minor injuries.