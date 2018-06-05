NASA Getting Ready to Start Mining Alien Planets

Adam Lyon Becomes Second Rider Killed at the 2018 Isle of Man TT

One of the longest-running road racing motorcycle events in the world is at the same time one of the deadliest for riders taking part. Unfortunately, this year is no exception. 5 photos



This year’s competition Isle of Man was Lyon’s first and the rider was extremely excited to taking part in what he considered to be a dream come true.



For the race he died in, Lyon qualified in 24th place, clocking a top speed of 122.636 mph on the opening lap (197.363 km/h).



The rider’s most noteworthy achievements were the 11th position in the second Supersport race at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2017. He also finished sixth in the 2010 Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship.



Lyon’s death is the second in less than a week at the famous race. On May 31, 30-year old professional motorcycle rider



“ACU Events Ltd regrets to confirm that Adam Lyon, 26, from Helensburgh in Scotland was killed in an incident during the Supersport 1 Race today at the Isle of Man TT Races,” the organization said.



“The accident occurred at Casey’s, just after the 28th mile of the course, on the 3rd lap of the race. ACU Events Ltd wishes to pass on their deepest sympathy to Adam’s family and friends.”



