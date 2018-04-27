autoevolution
 

Annoying Mercedes-AMG Arcade Game Competition Sends Winner to Hockenheim

What better way for Mercedes-AMG to celebrate 30 years of DTM racing that to take us all back to a time when arcade games ruled the world?
On Friday, Mercedes-AMG launched the Retro Game Competition, an arcade racing event that runs parallel to the 2018 DTM season. The game is fairly simple to play, requiring only a browser and the registration of an email address.

The email is required because Mercedes-AMG plans to make something of this entire publicity stunt. Every time players register the email address, they are automatically entered into a raffle that will take place at the end of September.

If you think that a raffle means poor driving skills in the game will not count for anything, you’re partially right. They don’t, at least in the first leg of the competition.

Nor does the fact that, for some reason, controls of the in-game Mercedes-AMG car act up big time. For instance, there doesn’t seem to be any way to come back to the middle lane once you left it to avoid various other racers.

What does matter is a bit of luck.

But in the end, skills will have a say. Out of all the entries, Mercedes-AMG will choose at random five winners, who will have to battle it out at Hockenheim on the Jump & Race Game Console.

As for the prizes to be handed to the final winner of the draw, Mercedes-AMG will offer the chance to ride in the Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM Race Taxi on the Hockenheim track. Also, two VIP hospitality tickets for the Hockenheim season finale are up for grabs.

The runner-up will get two VIP hospitality tickets for the last race weekend of the 2018 DTM season, while the one coming in the third place will be invited to take part in a Mercedes-Benz Driving Event.
