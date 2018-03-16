Burnout Paradise Remastered Released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

autoevolution
And finally, the day is here. One of the most highly appreciated racing games in history is getting a second shot at life with the release of a remastered version of the 2008 original.
Launched on the year of original game’s 10th anniversary, Burnout Paradise Remastered is available starting today on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The game will be running on a 3,840 x 2,160 (4K) resolution at 60 frames per second for the top of the line versions of the two consoles, and at 1,920 x 1,080 resolution at 60 frames per second for the lower-end ones.

All in all, players who have enjoyed the 2008 Paradise would get to see in the new one several visual upgrades: higher resolution textures, altered shaders, improved shadow resolution, and color grading improvements. A better visual experience, if you like.

The game will be offered with eight main DLC packs, including Big Surf Island and Cops and Robbers. What is missing is the Time Savers Pack which allowed players to unlock every vehicle in the game.

For user of PCs as gaming hubs, Electronic Arts says a dedicated version would be released at a later date, to be made available exclusively from its Origin store.

For the Remastered edition, players would have to pay $40,00. By comparison, the 2008 Burnout Paradise Ultimate Box sells on Steam for $12. Since no modifications have been made to gameplay, the only difference between the two is the graphics, so it's every man for himself to decide if Remastered is worth the price. 

The Burnout series predates the Need for Speed franchise that made EA famous in the racing game world. What was different about it was the fact that it featured a crash mode, allowing players to see slow-motion replays of crashes and the cars being deformed realistically.

There were in all eight different versions of the game, starting in 2001 with the original Burnout and ending in 2011 with Crash. Burnout Paradise is second to last in order of release.

