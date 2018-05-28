The Crew 2 Brings Mercedes-Benz X-Class to America

Soon after the market launch of the new X-Class pickup truck, Mercedes-Benz put to rest speculation that the model would be launched in the U.S., the biggest and most profitable pick-up truck market in the world.

Thankfully for fans in the States, the pickup is coming after all. Not in the flesh, but as part of the roster of cars available in Ubisoft’s soon-to-be-released Crew 2 video game.A host of X-Class trucks would make it into the game, taking part in the Open World game mode as part of a tailored mission of the Rally Raid discipline. The models will also be available in free roaming mode.Starting May 31, Ubisoft launches a closed beta version of the game, in which the pickup would also be present. To celebrate the appearance, the three-pointed star company will make available 5,000 access codes on its Facebook and Twitter channels.Mercedes advises players not to try to do in real life the things they get to do in-game with their X. It also says that the in-game pickups are somewhat different from the road-going versions, as the Ubisoft team tweaked them here and there.By default, the in-game trucks feature larger tires, a winch on the front bumper and a loading area cover. Players can take those changes further by changing the colors of the body and wheels.Aside for the X-Class Rally Edition, there are several other Mercedes vehicles up for grabs in the game: the 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé (1955), the C 63Black Series, the Mercedes-AMG GT or the GLC Coupé Given that players in the U.S. will get a chance to experience the X-Class, it’s not far fetched to believe that Mercedes might use Crew 2 as a means to test American response to the model. After all, the main reason keeping the X-Class away is the fact that it is not the full-size pickup usually enjoyed by Americans, like the Ford F-150 or the Chevrolet Silverado The Crew 2 launches on PlayStation, XBOX, and PC on June 29. The current version of the game has attracted 14 million players worldwide.