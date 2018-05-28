autoevolution
 

The Crew 2 Brings Mercedes-Benz X-Class to America

28 May 2018, 14:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Soon after the market launch of the new X-Class pickup truck, Mercedes-Benz put to rest speculation that the model would be launched in the U.S., the biggest and most profitable pick-up truck market in the world.
16 photos
Brabus X-ClassBrabus X-ClassBrabus X-ClassBrabus X-ClassBrabus X-ClassBrabus X-ClassBrabus X-ClassBrabus X-ClassBrabus X-ClassBrabus X-ClassBrabus X-ClassBrabus X-ClassBrabus X-ClassBrabus X-ClassBrabus X-Class
Thankfully for fans in the States, the pickup is coming after all. Not in the flesh, but as part of the roster of cars available in Ubisoft’s soon-to-be-released Crew 2 video game.

A host of X-Class trucks would make it into the game, taking part in the Open World game mode as part of a tailored mission of the Rally Raid discipline. The models will also be available in free roaming mode.

Starting May 31, Ubisoft launches a closed beta version of the game, in which the pickup would also be present. To celebrate the appearance, the three-pointed star company will make available 5,000 access codes on its Facebook and Twitter channels.

Mercedes advises players not to try to do in real life the things they get to do in-game with their X. It also says that the in-game pickups are somewhat different from the road-going versions, as the Ubisoft team tweaked them here and there.

By default, the in-game trucks feature larger tires, a winch on the front bumper and a loading area cover. Players can take those changes further by changing the colors of the body and wheels.

Aside for the X-Class Rally Edition, there are several other Mercedes vehicles up for grabs in the game: the 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé (1955), the C 63 AMG Black Series, the Mercedes-AMG GT or the GLC Coupé.

Given that players in the U.S. will get a chance to experience the X-Class, it’s not far fetched to believe that Mercedes might use Crew 2 as a means to test American response to the model. After all, the main reason keeping the X-Class away is the fact that it is not the full-size pickup usually enjoyed by Americans, like the Ford F-150 or the Chevrolet Silverado.

The Crew 2 launches on PlayStation, XBOX, and PC on June 29. The current version of the game has attracted 14 million players worldwide.

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Mercedes-Benz the crew 2 video game
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How the European eCall Emergency System Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Drifting Guide for Dummies A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Booth Girls Have Cooties Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ A-Class L SedanMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L Sedan CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205) Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMANMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMAN LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACHMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACH LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 