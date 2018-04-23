See How the MotoGP 18 Video Game Is Made in Behind the Scenes Footage

On June 7, the newest version of the MotoGP video game will be released, on almost every platform conceivable: PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, with the Nintendo Switch version to follow close behind.

The new release will be an entirely different game than the ones preceding it, relying on the Unreal Engine 4 to provide the best gaming experience of the series.



But before getting to that, a lot of on-site shooting using drones and special cameras had to be done to best render the tracks, the bikes, and the riders themselves. Milestone says the recreations of the tracks are of unprecedented realism, as are the 3D-scanned faces of the riders.



The AI employed in the game is supposed to take advantage of the gamers’ detected weaknesses, while the scalable damage system would make for a more realistic post-crash experience.



“In this Making Of video, the development team at Milestone will tell you a little more about this fascinating process, guiding you behind the scenes of how legendary racetracks are brought to life in the game,” says MotoGP in a statement.



The game will allow single player gaming with career starting as a rider in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, going all the way through the MotoGP series itself.



The multiplayer version, eSport Championship, will be available later in the year, allowing for players to compete across eight challenges towards the live Semi-Final and Grand Final events.



Pre-ordering for the game is available on the



