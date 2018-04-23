autoevolution
 

2020 Ford Focus ST Now Rumored With 2.3-liter EcoBoost Engine

23 Apr 2018, 11:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
Initially reported to use an upgraded 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo with 280 or 290 metric horsepower, the saga of the all-new Focus ST isn’t over yet. It was then rumored the newcomer would get the 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder from the Fiesta ST, expected to develop 275 horsepower.
19 photos
2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust
Having said these, Autocar begs to differ, advocating for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost. The British publication reported one year ago that the Focus ST would downside to the 1.5 mentioned in the opening paragraph, so why did Autocar change its mind?

As it happens, “the smaller engine would have to run close to its reliable limits in this guise.” This issue has been covered in greater detail by yours truly, translating to 183 PS or 181 brake horsepower per liter. That would put the L Dragon in the Focus ST close to the Ferrari 488 Pista in terms of horsepower-per-liter ratio, with the Prancing Horse rated at 185 PS (182 horsepower) for each of its 3.9 liters.

Autocar goes on, claiming that the Focus ST “will serve as the final chapter in pure combustion power for Focus hot hatches.” The argument holds water, more so if you bear in mind the Focus RS is anticipated to embrace mild hybridization. Speaking of the hottest hatchback from the Blue Oval, the upcoming model could improve to 400 PS (395 horsepower) thanks to the 48V integrated starter generator.

Whatever engine the Ford Motor Company chooses for the Focus ST, the warm hatch will be offered in Europe with the 2.0-liter EcoBlue four-cylinder turbo diesel as well. And yes, the stick shift isn’t going anywhere, at least not for the time being.

At the present moment, the sportiest Focus in the crowd is the ST-Line. In addition to the spruced-up exterior and interior design, the ST-Line has a 10-millimeter lower ride height thanks to different springs, dampers, and stabilizer bars. The steering also benefits from a specific setup according to the Ford Motor Company.
2020 Ford Focus ST EcoBoost Ford Focus ST rumors Ford Focus hatchback Ford
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes Digital Light First Look Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Tank Vs. Well Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
FORD models:
FORD Transit Connect WagonFORD Transit Connect Wagon Medium MPVFORD FusionFORD Fusion CompactFORD Focus ST-5 DoorsFORD Focus ST-5 Doors CompactFORD Ranger Double CabFORD Ranger Double Cab Midsize PickupFORD EDGEFORD EDGE CrossoverAll FORD models  
 
 