2020 Ford Focus ST Now Rumored With 2.3-liter EcoBoost Engine

Initially reported to use an upgraded 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo with 280 or 290 metric horsepower, the saga of the all-new Focus ST isn’t over yet. It was then rumored the newcomer would get the 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder from the Fiesta ST, expected to develop 275 horsepower.
Having said these, Autocar begs to differ, advocating for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost. The British publication reported one year ago that the Focus ST would downside to the 1.5 mentioned in the opening paragraph, so why did Autocar change its mind?
As it happens, “the smaller engine would have to run close to its reliable limits in this guise.” This issue has been covered in greater detail by yours truly, translating to 183 PS or 181 brake horsepower per liter. That would put the L Dragon in the Focus ST close to the Ferrari 488 Pista in terms of horsepower-per-liter ratio, with the Prancing Horse rated at 185 PS (182 horsepower) for each of its 3.9 liters.
Autocar goes on, claiming that the Focus ST “will serve as the final chapter in pure combustion power for Focus hot hatches.” The argument holds water, more so if you bear in mind the Focus RS is anticipated to embrace mild hybridization. Speaking of the hottest hatchback from the Blue Oval, the upcoming model could improve to 400 PS (395 horsepower) thanks to the 48V integrated starter generator.
Whatever engine the Ford Motor Company chooses for the Focus ST, the warm hatch will be offered in Europe with the 2.0-liter EcoBlue four-cylinder turbo diesel as well. And yes, the stick shift isn’t going anywhere, at least not for the time being.
At the present moment, the sportiest Focus in the crowd is the ST-Line. In addition to the spruced-up exterior and interior design, the ST-Line has a 10-millimeter lower ride height thanks to different springs, dampers, and stabilizer bars. The steering also benefits from a specific setup according to the Ford Motor Company.
