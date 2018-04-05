Mid-Engined C8 Chevrolet Corvette Teased at Dealer Meeting

With the C8 generation of the Chevrolet Corvette, which will mark the platform's switch to a mid-engined layout, approaching quickly, a recent General Motors dealer meeting seems to confirm the arrival of the supercar. To be more precise, a dealer employee who reportedly attempted the said event claims that GM showcases a pair of teaser images of the machine.

11 photos





“I just left the General Session presentation by GM/Chevy at the “Find New Roads” Dealer’s Conference at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas. We got a glimpse of the C8 Corvette. It is coming. GM called it a super car. The 2 pictures we saw showed very little, but I’m thrilled to share I caught a glimpse of the production car. It definitely looked mid-engined. The front hood reminded me of a lotus. Front bumper cover reminded me of the 2019 ZR1," the Chevy guy wrote on the said forum.



Keep in mind that the image above is an earlier rendering of the supercar. However, we've



Most of the test car is covered in heavy camouflage, so, for now, we'll have to trust Nate on the said body details. Nevertheless, the spyshots revealed a compact vertical window, flanked by a pair of flying buttresses. After all, this is a layout that all too familiar when it comes to mid-engined exotics and seeing it being featured on a more budget friendly animal like the 'Vette brings us great joy.



As for what will occupy the engine compartment... well... it's safer to start by mentioning a motor that won't be there. We're referring to



Nevertheless, the rumor mill talks about the C8 offering a 6.2-liter V8 (an evolution of the supercharged LT4 and LT5 offered on the C7 Z06 and ZR1, respectively), along with an all-new LT7. The latter would pack a dual overhead cam design and a pair of turbos, delivering the kind of muscle required by the mid-engined label.



Until we get our hands on more C8 details, we'll remind you that the 2019 ZR1 has already landed in the real world, We're talking about Nate Chandler of Van Bortel Chevrolet, who took to Facebook to share the news with the world (helmet tip to Corvette Blogger ).“I just left the General Session presentation by GM/Chevy at the “Find New Roads” Dealer’s Conference at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas. We got a glimpse of the C8 Corvette. It is coming. GM called it a super car. The 2 pictures we saw showed very little, but I’m thrilled to share I caught a glimpse of the production car. It definitely looked mid-engined. The front hood reminded me of a lotus. Front bumper cover reminded me of the 2019 ZR1," the Chevy guy wrote on the said forum.Keep in mind that the image above is an earlier rendering of the supercar. However, we've spied what should be C8 prototypes on multiple occasions and you can check out a sighting that took place back in February in the image gallery above.Most of the test car is covered in heavy camouflage, so, for now, we'll have to trust Nate on the said body details. Nevertheless, the spyshots revealed a compact vertical window, flanked by a pair of flying buttresses. After all, this is a layout that all too familiar when it comes to mid-engined exotics and seeing it being featured on a more budget friendly animal like the 'Vette brings us great joy.As for what will occupy the engine compartment... well... it's safer to start by mentioning a motor that won't be there. We're referring to Cadillac 's new twin-turbo 4.2-liter V8. Despite the mill set to be built Corvette Assembly Plant’s Performance Build Center, Cadillac CEO Johan de Nysschen recently dismissed the rumors on the engine also animating the Corvette.Nevertheless, the rumor mill talks about the C8 offering a 6.2-liter V8 (an evolution of the supercharged LT4 and LT5 offered on the C7 Z06 and ZR1, respectively), along with an all-new LT7. The latter would pack a dual overhead cam design and a pair of turbos, delivering the kind of muscle required by the mid-engined label.Until we get our hands on more C8 details, we'll remind you that the 2019 ZR1 has already landed in the real world, drag racing and all.