2020 Cadillac XT5 Reveals Facelift In China

In production since 2016 for the 2017 model year, the XT5 prepares for its mid-cycle refresh. The Crossover Touring 5 is expected to drop at the 2019 New York Auto Show in April, and the first examples of the breed are understood to arrive at dealers this summer.
So what’s changed for the 2020 model year? First things first, the XT5 in the featured photographs comes courtesy of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Call it a leak or whatever, this is our best glimpse of the facelifted XT5 ever since the carparazzi started photographing test mules in the U.S. and Europe alike.

Already offered with a 2.0-liter turbo (LTG) in China, Cadillac is expected to give the XT5 a 2.0-liter turbo (LSY) in the United States as well. A successor to the LTG, the engine from the XT4 and XT6 packs 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque while adding start/stop and Active Fuel Management.

A mild-hybrid XT5 is also available in China, introduced at the 2017 Chengdu Motor Show. Demand of the SRX-replacing crossover remains strong, which is why Cadillac will upgrade the transmission too. Instead of the eight-speed automatic offered today, the 2020 model year is expected to level up to the Hydra-Matic 9Txx series for every powertrain option.

Super Cruise is expected to roll out across the entire U.S. lineup by 2020, and the timing is right for the XT5 to get the $5,000 semi-autonomous driving system. The facelift will also bring forward more safety features and driver assistance.

From the standpoint of design, it’s hard to tell the mid-cycle refresh from the original. The most obvious change comes in the form of XT4 influences. Redesigned wheel options, a 360-degree camera system, and chrome garnish are certain to make the cut.

Last year, the XT5 sold 60,565 examples on the breed in the United States of America. The People’s Republic of China has a bigger appetite for the D-segment luxury crossover, accounting for 82,111 units in 2018.
