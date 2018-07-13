Spyshots: 2020 Cadillac XT5 Facelift Prototype Caught in Europe

Technically, the Cadillac XT5 is available in Europe. For example, the German website lists it at €48,000. However, it's more of niche offering with overall sales of around 500 units per year.

Production will still take place at the Spring Hill, Tennessee plant. Expect to see the revised XT5 in Detroit or New York next year. It's a shame because a lot of people want to live the "American dream," and we're not just talking about Richard Hammond. If you think about it, both theand hamburger are a form of cultural appropriation on Europe's part.The XT5 would be the perfect model for export to Europe... as long as president Trump doesn't start a full-on trade war. It's big enough to pull the "big American car" look while its crossover platform makes it a better road car than the Escalade.Cadillac just announced the 2019 model year, so this has to be the 2020 XT5, likely to come out at one of the two major auto shows in the first half of next year. Given all the testing that's going on, we expect a major change under the hood.Fans of lower mileage numbers should be happy to hear that a 2.0-liter turbo will finally become available alongside the 310-horsepower 3.6-liter V6. This is hardly surprising, considering all the contenders in this segment have a 4-cylinder: BMW X3, Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC and the Alfa Romeo Stelvio.Without a diesel engine, the XT5 won't be a contender. And even though Cadillac has access to such technology, it won't offer an oil-burner version. However, rumor has it that a mild-hybrid system might become available outside of China for the first time.The cosmetic changes are small but classy. For example, designers have given the LED headlights a more modern look, while the bumper and grille are shaped to appear sportier. Cadillac should also introduce the Super Cruise suite of advanced safety systems to this prevalent model (in America).Production will still take place at the Spring Hill, Tennessee plant. Expect to see the revised XT5 in Detroit or New York next year.