Cadillac Investing $175 Million In Michigan Plant to Build CT4, CT5 Sedans

In addition to these babies, there’s talk of sub-XT4 crossover for the near future. An all-new Escalade is on the horizon as well, sharing the T1XX body-on-frame construction with the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra. The new underpinnings also translate to independent rear suspension. Last, but certainly not least, the Escalade is likely to get the 4.2-liter twin-turbo V8 from the But the CT6 won’t be left alone even though crossovers and SUVs are selling far better than conventional-bodied cars. Enter the CT5, which will replace the ATS, CTS, and XTS. And along with the CT5, a small rear-wheel-drive sedan believed to bear the name CT4 promises to lap the Nurburgring faster than all of its competitors.Both models are to be built at the Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant, which will receive $175 million in investment in preparation for the newcomers. Citing a spokeswoman from General Motors, Automotive News reports that Cadillac “has already begun installing new tooling and equipment” at the Michigan-based factory.That’s a lot of money when you think about it, and in related news, General Motors has spent $464 million in manufacturing for Cadillac vehicles in the past two years. “Production of the CT5 is expected to begin in 2019, followed shortly after by the CT4,” the cited publication has learned, and both three-box luxury models will receive the optional Super Cruise hands-free freeway driving system from the CT6.The CT4 and CT5 are likely to receive the Alpha vehicle architecture from the ATS and Camaro. Incidentally, Chevrolet builds the sixth generation of the Camaro in Lansing since 2015 for the 2016 model year. By sheer coincidence, the ATS and CTS also ride on the Alpha platform and are also manufactured in Michigan.In addition to these babies, there’s talk of sub-XT4 crossover for the near future. An all-new Escalade is on the horizon as well, sharing the T1XX body-on-frame construction with the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra. The new underpinnings also translate to independent rear suspension. Last, but certainly not least, the Escalade is likely to get the 4.2-liter twin-turbo V8 from the CT6 V-Sport