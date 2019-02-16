2020 Hyundai Styx Small Crossover Coming To America

autoevolution

In addition to the Palisade eight-seat crossover, Hyundai has another utility vehicle in the pipeline for the United States of America. Codenamed QXi and featuring smaller dimensions than the subcompact Kona, the "A-Segment CUV" will premiere in April at the 2019 New York Auto Show.
Speaking to Motor Trend, SangYup Lee promises “distinctively different” styling from the Kona. The head of the Hyundai Design Center in Namyang also mentions “a very distinctive two-box area” and “a very boxy, bold, bull-doggy character."

In other words, the newcomer isn't expected to share the Kona’s platform but will feature more traditional design elements for the exterior. The Kia Stonic is so traditional, some people argue the subcompact crossover is bordering on boring. Speaking of the Stonic, it’s exclusively front-wheel drive regardless of engine option.

"We see it as a niche market,” says Lee in regard to America’s preference for larger, more spacious UVs. Although the designer believes there’s demand for such a product in this part of the world, sales of the Fiat 500 and Ford EcoSport beg to differ.

The Blue Oval moved 54,348 examples of the breed in 2018, fewer than the Honda HR-V that also happens to sell fewer models than in previous years. The Italian hatchback, on the other hand, sold 5,370 units in 2018, far fewer than the 43,772 from 2012.

Looking at the bigger picture, the introduction of an A-segment crossover might be a case of ambition for Hyundai, which relied for years on the compact Tucson and mid-size Santa Fe to drive sales in the United States and Canada.

Called Styx and previewed by the Hyundai Carlino concept at the 2016 Auto Expo, the sub-four meter model is expected with a choice of gasoline and diesel powertrains, depending on the market. The 1.0-liter T-GDI and seven-speed DCT sound a-OK for this application given that this combo works well in the case of the Kona.
