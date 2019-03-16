Cadillac Increases Pricing Of CT6-V, CT6 Platinum Is More Expensive

Instead of doing the right thing, Cadillac chooses to increase the pricing of the CT6-V and to add a second batch of cars in addition to the original run of 275. Effective this month, the suggested retail price of the luxury sedan is $92,720, making the CT6-V four grand more than when the orders books opened in January 2019.

14 photos AMG offer more suck-squeeze-bang-blow in the 7 Series and S-Class. At a price, of course, but the Germans have a better track record in terms of build quality.







“Some buyers may not appreciate what may be perceived as a $4,000 penalty for being late to the party,” adds Cars Direct, and we can’t help but agree with this claim. Cadillac in the 21st century is nothing but a shadow of Cadillac from the ‘50s and ‘60s, a has-been of the automotive industry that happens to be entangled in the corporate wasteland of General Motors.



There’s also the matter of origin for the CT6-V. While the S-Class and 7 Series take pride in being manufactured in Germany, Cadillac makes the full-size luxury sedan in China too. As if that wasn’t enough, production in Detroit will be stopped because General Motors doesn’t sell enough CT6s in the United States and Canada to justify the costs.



A de-tuned



Production of the CT6 in the U.S. will come to a grinding halt in January 2020, after which God only knows what will happen to Detroit-Hamtramck. Over in China, the CT6 and Adding insult to injury, General Motors didn’t add standard equipment to justify the increase. The ridiculousness goes even further once you remember BMW and Mercedes-offer more suck-squeeze-bang-blow in the 7 Series and S-Class. At a price, of course, but the Germans have a better track record in terms of build quality. Cars Direct highlights “the Blackwing V8 is moving even further out of reach,” and that’s somewhat curious considering the 4.2-liter engine’s output. As a brief refresher, 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque aren’t on par with the Germans nor the Hellcat V8 in the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.“Some buyers may not appreciate what may be perceived as a $4,000 penalty for being late to the party,” adds Cars Direct, and we can’t help but agree with this claim. Cadillac in the 21st century is nothing but a shadow of Cadillac from the ‘50s and ‘60s, a has-been of the automotive industry that happens to be entangled in the corporate wasteland of General Motors.There’s also the matter of origin for the CT6-V. While the S-Class and 7 Series take pride in being manufactured in Germany, Cadillac makes the full-size luxury sedan in China too. As if that wasn’t enough, production in Detroit will be stopped because General Motors doesn’t sell enough CT6s in the United States and Canada to justify the costs.A de-tuned Blackwing V8 is available in the CT6 Platinum, and for that model, you’re looking at $96,790. In other words, the lesser version is pricier than the CT6-V. If you were wondering why Cadillac waited so long to introduce an eight-cylinder option in the CT6, the pricing information presented earlier serves as the answer if you take a moment to read between the lines.Production of the CT6 in the U.S. will come to a grinding halt in January 2020, after which God only knows what will happen to Detroit-Hamtramck. Over in China, the CT6 and CT6 Plug-In are manufactured in Jinqiao, half an hour away from Pudong international airport.