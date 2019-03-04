2019 Camaro ZL1, 2SS Now Available In Australia With RHD

Even though Chevrolet builds the Camaro exclusively in left-hand drive, Holden Special Vehicles can convert the American pony car to RHD for the right price. Even the ZL1 and 2SS are available in Australia and New Zealand, with the conversion process taking place in the state of Victoria.

Starting with the manual-equipped 2SS, this version of the Camaro relies on the LT1 small-block V8. The naturally aspirated engine is good for 339 kW (455 horsepower) and 617 Nm (455 pound-feet) of torque, and if you ask nicely, the ten-speed auto can be specified as an optional extra.



Key features that come standard include the fascia everyone loves to hate, Chevrolet Infotainment 3, head-up display, 20-inch wheels, and Forward Collision Alert. Customers opting for the three-pedal setup are also treated to active rev matching, hill-hold assist, and launch control.



There’s no arguing the Mustang GT is a cheaper alternative to the right-hand Camaro 2SS. Because Aussies and Kiwis don’t get the Shelby GT350 and GT500, it safe to assume the Camaro ZL1 conversion doesn’t have direct rivals in these parts of the world.



The Camaro ZL1 with the slushbox levels up to line-lock and lift-foot gear hold, functionalities that maximize performance and comfort. The LT4 is the supercharged sibling of the LT1, displacing 6.2 liters. For Australia and New Zealand, the engine is tuned to 480 kW and 860 Nm, translating to 644 horsepower and 634 pound-feet of torque.

Crossover Car Conversion finished the first right-hand Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat three years ago, and as expected, Detroit muscle doesn't come cheap following these modifications. The Dodge Viper, Ford GT, and Chevrolet Corvette are also available for converting to RHD.