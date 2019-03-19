Sideswipe a Chevrolet Camaro SS And Flee, Get Instant Karma

If you’re a poor driver and you know you’re driving uninsured and unlicensed, you’d better stay in your lane and not cause any more trouble. Because you might end up like the woman in the video at the bottom of the page.

Shot by Ivan Tovar on the dashcam in his 2017 Chevy Camaro SS, the video has attained near-viral status for the way it shows how karma can come back and bite you in the you-know-what, especially if you’re a douche on the road. The incident occurred earlier this month, in Austin, Texas, and it involved a female driver at the wheel of a white Nissan Altima with temporary plates.The Altima sideswiped the Camaro at a junction and then fled. Though police would never recommend following a hit and run suspect, Ivan did, as evidenced by the footage. He eventually caught up with the Altima when the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran it into a ditch and a wire fence.When she realized she couldn’t get the car out, she tried to argue that Ivan would have to pay for the damage she’d caused to it. Then, when she heard he had the hit and run on camera, she attempted to convince him to give her a ride home, so she could pay him “in cash” for the damage to the side door and mirror.When he wouldn’t (he says because she didn’t look like she had “any assets,” let alone the kind of money needed for those repairs), she took a bag from the Altima and fled on food.“It turns out that she had no license, insurance, and it was not even her car. The car was recently purchased by someone else. She was later caught thanks to my video evidence,” Ivan says in an update to the video.The bad news is that the Camaro had to be totaled, so Ivan is now in the market for a new set of wheels.“I do not advise anyone to chase a hit and run but I did so at my own risk. Nonetheless, my car was a total loss and I had to use my 1,000 deductible. Be safe and always be aware people are out there driving without a privilege or insurance! I highly advise everyone to get a dash cam,” he adds.Please be advised that the video contains graphic language that may offend.