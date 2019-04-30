The History of Ferrari Cars in One Huge Poster and a Clip

In the auto and racing worlds, Ferrari is one of the heavy weights. Created the same year the world got caught in biggest war it had ever seen, the Prancing Horse has become over the years another name for prestige, performance, and richness.

4 photos



Since them, despite being considered a niche carmaker, a flood of other cars hit the roads, each of them more successful than what came before. But how many Ferrari models were made over the years?



This is a question Australia-based insurance company



After completing their work, the models were brought together into a huge evolutionary tree of the Italian company, showing all the models made over the decades.



In all, Budget Direct’s poster and video counts over 200 nameplates spanning 80 years. That’s an average of about 2.5 models coming out the Ferrari factory doors each year since the company’s creation.



As a side note, the list compiled by Budget Direct does not include all of the one-offs ever made by Ferrari, as each individual wealthy enough to afford it can ask the carmaker for unique modifications.



The Special Projects division introduced back in the late 2000s has come up over the years with road-legal extreme cars the likes of the P540 Superfast Aperta or the Superamerica 45. Unfortunately, not all the one-off cars made by Ferrari are made public, meaning it is extremely hard to make a full list.



