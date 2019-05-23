Tuned Nissan GT-R Drag Races Modded McLaren 720S, Fight Is Brutal

Anybody who knows a thing or two about drag racing is well aware of the McLaren 720S' reputation. The Woking missile has proven to be a sprinting star, as, for instance, it can play the quarter-mile game in 9.7 seconds, which makes it quicker than the McLaren P1.

Sometimes, the British supercar happens to be on its factory rubber and out on the road. And, as it happens at the drag strip, such occasions see tuner cars taking their shot.



Now, there have been tons of drag races pitting the Woking supercar against tuner machines, with these showing us that the latter need a four-digit output to stand a chance.



However, certain drivers care little for such details and decided to take a stab at it anyway. And the drag race that brought us here is an example as good as any.



This sprinting battle sees a moderately-modded



Godzilla had been massaged all the way to 850 horsepower at the wheels, which means it delivers way past 950 ponies at the crank.



Then again, the McLaren we have here had also visited the gym. And while we don't have the output of the 720S, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the thing, which delivers north of 720 horsepower in factory form, had been gifted with a downpipe and a tune.



The R35 and the Macca duked it out using the good old one-two-three rolling start and it looks like the



