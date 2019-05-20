autoevolution

Lamborghini Urus Drag Races Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Obliteration Follows

20 May 2019
A drag race between the Lamborghini Urus and the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk easily deserves the Clash Of Titans label. Heck, using good old notions such as bang-for-buck or power-to-weight is enough to get one excited when talking about such high-riding monsters.
For instance, the Urus is considerably lighter than the slab of America, but it's also less powerful. However, both super-SUVs come with 3.6 kilos per horsepower.

However, if we take a look at the financial side of the 650 PS Raging Bull and the 717 PS (707 hp) Jeep, we'll notice that the first kicks off at $200,000, while you can have the latter for $85,900.

But, since we're here to talk sprinting, we leave all the other aspects of these blitz SUVs behind - the two were brought together in Russia, where they got to race in a controlled environment.

So, if you happen to be in a hurry and wish to skip straight to the velocity battles, you can skip to the 4:31 point of the clip below for the standing start, while a pair of rolling takeoff adventures awaits you at the 8:30 point. Oh, and if you happen to enjoy betting, this would be a good time to pick sides.This is no Endgame
While I wouldn't hold my breath for Jeep to deliver a Grand Cherokee derivative that sits above the Trackhwawk, I can't say the same about the Urus.

That's because Lamborghini is expected to come up with an even spicier incarnation of the all-terrain machine. This could borrow one or two tricks from the Urus ST-X. As many of you know, the latter is a racecar concept that prefigures a one-make series.

And Lamborghini is famous for coming up with road-going versions of racecars based on street machine, with the Gallardo Super Trofeo Stradale I reviewed back in the back being an example as good as any.

