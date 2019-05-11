Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Drag Races Tesla Model X P100D, The Monster Wins

The super-SUV segment enjoys more traction than ever these days and while other performance segments have already welcomed plenty of electrified models, the Tesla Model X P100D and the just-around-the-corner Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid are the only big names on this scene. Then again, if we are to talk about the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk, this is as old-school as such machines get.

4 photos



Then again, we're not here to dicuss this on a theoretical level. Instead, I've brought along a piece of footage that shows such a straight-line battle.



The adventure before us comes from DSC Off YouTube show having drag raced the two.



Note that the proving ground that hosted the fight is about 70 km away from Moscow, so the Tesla was taken to the location on a platform, with this ensuring its 100 percent state of charge allows the car to deliver maximum performance.



While the Jeep is a tad lighter, both machines tip the scales in the 2.5-ton range, so they're extremely close. And we can say the same about the motivation, since the Tesla packs 762 hp, while the Jeep comes with 707 ponies.



Now, if you happen to be in a rush and wish to skip straight to the sprinting action, you should know there's a standing start stunt waiting for you at the 7:06 point of the clip. As for the rolling start shenanigan that followed (did you expect any less?), this can be found at the 9:06 point. So yes, now would be a good time to place that bet.



