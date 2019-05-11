autoevolution

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan, Demolition Follows

When the Porsche 911 GT2 RS and the Lamborghini Huracan line up next to each other for a drag race, you don't need to be a car person to know sparks are going to fly.
Then again, if you happen to be an automotive aficionado, you might want to place a bet on one of the two (or perhaps you don't care about cars, but betting is life for you, nobody's here to judge).

Well, the drag race I've brought along for today just makes picking sides even more difficult. You see, when evaluating the odds for the rear-engined beast and the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine, one needs to take multiple factors into account.

For one thing, the all-paw nature of the Huracan LP610-4 model we have here means this will get ahead during the initial phase of the race. And, depending on the length of the course, as well as on the grip, the German missile should eventually get ahead.

After all, if we check out the best recorded quarter-mile times of the Lambo and the Porscha, we'll notice that the first needs at least 10.4 seconds to cover the task, while the latter can handle the job about 0.1 seconds quicker.

Then there's the most important mod of them all, namely the driver-related one. Heck, anybody drag racing these two beasts should be able to engage Launch Control. Regardless of the driver doing the homework, you should know the procedure is brutally simple in the Porsche, while the steps you need to follow in the Italian exotic aren't too difficult either.

Then again, I'm not sure the one behind the wheel of the 700 horsepower Porsche Neunelfer did this for the race against the 610 hp Lamborghini. Or did he? Check out the piece of footage below for more clues on the matter.

