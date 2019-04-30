Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Sleeper Does 9.7s Quarter-Mile, Matches McLaren P1

If you're unhappy with the 460 horsepower of the base C7 Corvette Stingray, Chevrolet has prepared the manic 755-pony ZR1 model for you. Then again, there are enthusiasts out there who look at this supercar and feel it's a bit underpowered. And this is where the aftermarket side of the industry steps in, with tuners like Hennessey being glad to take your 'Vette to the gym.

5 photos



Well, the Texan developer has recently taken to thousand-horse ZR1 to the drag strip, albeit without the supercar having to travel too much (Hennessey has a drag strip in its back yard).



And, as you'll get to see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the result was a quarter-mile time of 9.79 seconds.



This places the massaged



Heck, the specialist even quotes a 9.4s quarter-mile (this would allow you to knowck out the



Oh, and the said shenanigan might also involve using Launch Control (no such feat in the clip below), which obviously doesn't cut the oily bits of the car any slack.



Now, in case you're wondering about the components of the 1,000 hp package, you should know the kit includes goodies that touch the air intake, the camshaft, cylinder heads, exhaust and the lower pulley.



On the transmission front, the 8-speed auto we have here gets an upgrade, while the 7-speed manual can cope with the newfound muscle in factory trim.



The Lone Star State specialist can take your ZR1 all the way to 1,200 ponies, but perhaps that's too much for you. So let's see what happens when you gift such a Chevy with a nicely rounded 1,000 hp.Well, the Texan developer has recently taken to thousand-horse ZR1 to the drag strip, albeit without the supercar having to travel too much (Hennessey has a drag strip in its back yard).And, as you'll get to see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the result was a quarter-mile time of 9.79 seconds.This places the massaged ZR1 in the same league as the Holy Trinity, which is something to brag about. Then again, while the said package does come wiht a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty, I'm not exactly sure about the health of the powertrain after this interval.Heck, the specialist even quotes a 9.4s quarter-mile (this would allow you to knowck out the McLaren 720S ), but that's with drag radials and might require you to remove that massive rear wing that's part of the ZTK aero package.Oh, and the said shenanigan might also involve using Launch Control (no such feat in the clip below), which obviously doesn't cut the oily bits of the car any slack.Now, in case you're wondering about the components of the 1,000 hp package, you should know the kit includes goodies that touch the air intake, the camshaft, cylinder heads, exhaust and the lower pulley.On the transmission front, the 8-speed auto we have here gets an upgrade, while the 7-speed manual can cope with the newfound muscle in factory trim.