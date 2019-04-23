autoevolution

McLaren 720S Drag Races Tuned Hellcat (Manual), The Result Is Brutal

23 Apr 2019, 14:04 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The sprinting performance of the McLaren 720S is one of the worst kept secrets of the drag racing realm. Howe could it be different, when the Woking animal can play the quarter-mile game in as little as 9.7 seconds, which allows it to leave the members of the Holy Trinity behind (P1 included)?
4 photos
McLaren 720S Drag Races Tuned Hellcat (Manual)McLaren 720S Drag Races Tuned Hellcat (Manual)McLaren 720S Drag Races Tuned Hellcat (Manual)
Of course, this means that any 720S driver showing up at a drag racing event will get plenty of competition from modded machines. And a recent example of this involves a muscle car that was built to run, despite its hefty scale footprint, namely the Dodge Challenger Hellcat.

A stock example of the Mopar machine would have no chance against the British supercar, but that's only fair considering the astronomical pricing difference between the two.

However, the wielder of the Hellcat that brought us here took the Dodge down the aftermarket path before duking it out with the McLaren.

To be more precise, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that occupies the engine compartment of the Challenger was massaged way past 800 horsepower - according to the owner, this Hellcat now delivers 750 ponies at the rear wheels.

And to put the newfound muscle down, the machine has been gifted with Nitto 315-section rubber. Of course, the hooner behind the wheel only uses this tires for battle, while driving on normal summer tires in between racing episodes.

In between the engine and the rear wheels, we find a six-speed manual, while means the driver has to work his way through the race.

Now, if you happen to be in a hurry, you can skip to the 13:12 point of the video below for the battle between the 720S and the Hellcat. Then again, the rest of the clip is also worthy of attention, as it's loaded with drag racing action. And you should know the 720S wasn't the only McLaren at the said velocity event.

McLaren 720S Hellcat Dodge Challenger Hellcat drag racing
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Latest car models:
Pininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryPolestar Polestar 2Polestar Polestar 2 CompactKarma Revero GTKarma Revero GT LuxuryRENAULT City K-ZERENAULT City K-ZE Medium SUVTOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallAll car models  
 
 