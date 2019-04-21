autoevolution

Nissan GT-R Drag Races Lamborghini Urus, Fight Is Brutal

Ah, the good old conflict between the eyes and the brain - take a brief look at the Nissan GT-R and the Lamborghini Urus. You won't neccesarily expect them to be in the same league as far as quarter-mile sprinting goes. But they are.
You see, in stock form, the most potent R35, which would be the 600 horsepower Nismo, can play the 1,320 feet game in as little as 11 seconds flat.

As for the Raging Bull SUV, the 650 horsepower high-rider has proven it can play the quarter-mile game in 11.2 seconds - note that both 1/4-mile times mentioned above come from magazine testing.

Of course, the real-world encounters rarely follow the exact rules set during controlled testing. And I've brought along an example portraying a drag race between the Sant'Agata Bolognese toy and the slice of Japan to demonstrate this.

The R35 and the Urus got together during a drag racing event held on an airfield in Germany, so you might expect ideal conditions. Then again, this wasn't the case.

For one thing, the two used a human Christmas Tree, while the asphalt underneath the beasts wasn't exactly clear (we can't even talk about prep here).

Alas, one of the two drivers wasn't exactly on top of the starting game, which meant the fight got brutal really quickly, as you'll notice at the 2:35 point of the clip below. Note that the first part of the clip also includes plenty of racing action. For the record, the Urus wasn't the only super-SUV present at the said velocity event.

Now, if you're looking for a more revealing drag race that involves the Lamborghini Urus, we'll remind you that we recently showcased the Italian duking it out with the Porsche Cayenne Turbo. The battle took place in Russia and delivered all the conclusions you'll ever need on the matter.

