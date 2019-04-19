autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG E63 S Sleeper Drag Races Lamorghini Aventador S, Humiliation Ensues

19 Apr 2019
Remember the good old days when driving a brand new Italian exotic meant you didn't have to worry about anything a car with more than two doors did? Welcome to 2019, when sedans can easily outgun supercars, sometimes with a bit of help from the aftermarket side. And, to ilustrate this, I've brought along a drag race between a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster and a current-generation Mercedes-AMG E63 S that has been slightly massaged by Brabus.
The Sant'Agata Bolognese machine and the German-built, German-tuned sedan got together during a drag racing event. The Raging Bull came to the velocity party in factory trim (it wields 740 horsepower, is that not enough?), while the E63 S received a moderate package from Brabus, which is famous for its AMG badge play - the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the super-saloon has been pushed to 700 ponies.

Now, you might question the "sleeper" part of the title above. Sure, the E63 S is more aggressive than it used to be straight from the factory, while this example has unfortunately received a fixed wing. Yet none of this can prepare you for the sprinting abilities of the long-roof toy.

Returning to the sprinting battle between the mid-engined animal and the super-sedan, a Christmas Tree was present at the event that brought them together. Nevertheless, it was a human who kicked off the hostilities, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

And while the aficionado handling the starting procedures seems to have done a good job, not both drivers were on top of their reaction time game.

As far as the aural side of the battle is concerned, the TT V8 of the German tool is obviously no match for the naturally aspirated V12 of the Lambo. But that doesn't stop the Merc from trying to outscream its Italian rival.

P.S.: The drag racing clip is loaded with all sorts of action and, for instance, you'll also get to see a Mercedes-AMG GT63 S Four-Door making a cameo appearance.

