autoevolution

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 Is Made To Race One 1/4-Mile At A Time

17 Apr 2019, 11:43 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
There is no replacement for displacement, and as far as any enthusiast is concerned, forced induction is different from natural aspiration. Even though we take the Hellcat and Demon for granted, Dodge is much obliged to offer a free-breathing drag monster in the guise of the R/T Scat Pack 1320.
11 photos
2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 13202019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 13202019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 13202019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 13202019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 13202019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 13202019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 13202019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 13202019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 13202019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320
This version of the Challenger is street-legal and drag-oriented, taking its name from the 1,320 feet that make up the quarter-mile. Being based on the R/T Scat Pack, the muscle car takes its mojo from the 392 HEMI V8 with 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque.

Despite being a showroom-stock Challenger, the R/T Scat Pack 1320 is “the fastest naturally aspirated, street-legal muscle car available.” The quarter-mile takes 11.7 seconds at 115 miles per hour, and with a few modifications, the NHRA is much obliged to welcome this fellow in the Stock and Super Stock classes.

“With the new 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 hitting showrooms, we know it’s just a short time before the Angry Bee is buzzing the quarter-mile in NHRA and NMCA competition,” said Steve Beahm, head of passenger car brands at FCA in North America. “The 1320 brings the drag racing technology we launched on the limited-production Demon and pairs it with the proven 392 HEMI engine to create a blank canvas for the serious grassroots drag racer.”

The TorqueFlite 8HP70 eight-speed automatic transmission comes standard, complemented by go-faster features such as the TransBrake, Torque Reserve, and Nexen SUR4G Drag Spec 275/40 R20 street-legal drag radials. Adaptive Damping Suspension, seating for one (the driver), an asymmetrical limited-slip differential with a 3.09 final drive, 41-spline rear axle half shafts, Line Lock, Launch Assist, and Launch Control are also included.

As opposed to the suggested retail price of $38,995 for the R/T Scat Pack, the 1320 Package adds $3,995 plus $1,595 for the automatic transmission and $1,495 for the destination charge. All in all, not bad considering that Dodge throws in a one-year membership in the NHRA and NMCA.

2019 Dodge Challenger drag racing Dodge Challenger muscle car Dodge
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Green NCAP? 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
DODGE models:
DODGE CaravanDODGE Caravan Large MPVDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger CompactDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger LargeDODGE Charger 500DODGE Charger 500 LargeDODGE Challenger SRT DemonDODGE Challenger SRT Demon CoupeAll DODGE models  
 
 