2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 Is Made To Race One 1/4-Mile At A Time

There is no replacement for displacement, and as far as any enthusiast is concerned, forced induction is different from natural aspiration. Even though we take the Hellcat and Demon for granted, Dodge is much obliged to offer a free-breathing drag monster in the guise of the R/T Scat Pack 1320. 11 photos



Despite being a showroom-stock Challenger, the R/T Scat Pack 1320 is “the fastest naturally aspirated, street-legal muscle car available.” The quarter-mile takes 11.7 seconds at 115 miles per hour, and with a few modifications, the NHRA is much obliged to welcome this fellow in the Stock and Super Stock classes.



“With the new 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 hitting showrooms, we know it’s just a short time before the Angry Bee is buzzing the quarter-mile in NHRA and NMCA competition,” said Steve Beahm, head of passenger car brands at FCA in North America. “The 1320 brings the drag racing technology we launched on the limited-production Demon and pairs it with the proven 392 HEMI engine to create a blank canvas for the serious grassroots drag racer.”



The TorqueFlite 8HP70 eight-speed automatic transmission comes standard, complemented by go-faster features such as the TransBrake, Torque Reserve, and Nexen SUR4G Drag Spec 275/40 R20 street-legal drag radials. Adaptive Damping Suspension, seating for one (the driver), an asymmetrical limited-slip differential with a 3.09 final drive, 41-spline rear axle half shafts, Line Lock, Launch Assist, and Launch Control are also included.



As opposed to the suggested retail price of $38,995 for the



