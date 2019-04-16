Justin Bieber Sued For Hitting Paparazzo With His Lifted Dodge Ram

Because of how famous and controversial he was at one point, Justin Bieber has more run-ins with the paparazzi than any other celebrity out there. That also includes the number of times he’s hit them with any of his many cars.

Video of the incident is available at the bottom of the page, and it also includes the moment when Justin pulled over the car and actually got out to see if the man he’d hit was OK. He actually stayed with the paparazzo, William Wilson, until police arrived and the report was filed.



Police ruled the whole thing an accident, saying Bieber was most likely blinded by the flashes of the cameras and even telling Wilson that he shouldn’t have been standing in the street, in front of the lifted truck. That may seem like common sense to us folks, but paparazzi operate by a different set of laws, apparently.



Wilson even said later on that Bieber was a very decent guy, who’d shown compassion in running to his side to see if he could be of assistance. In a video posted to his social media, the photog spoke from his hospital bed to clear the air and stress that he wasn’t blaming Bieber for what happened.



Well, the tables have turned, because he’s suing the now-reclusive pop star.



Ironically, just last year, Wilson was saying of Bieber that “He's a good kid, accidents happen.” He also suggested Bieber’s desire to show off in a fancy car may have been to blame for the accident. “I think the truck was a little too big for him, though cause there's no way he could see over the front,” Wilson said.



