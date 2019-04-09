Dodge Challenger Driver Hits Teen Crossing The Street, Checks on Her, Speeds Off

In today’s “how can anyone be so callous” news, a woman is wanted for hit and run by the NYPD, after she failed to brake at a crossing and plowed into a 14-year-old walking on it.

However, the driver had a total change of heart the moment she was offered the opportunity to drive off. According to the Post, the driver got back in her car when other motorists started yelling at her to stop blocking the intersection. She claimed she would drive around the block to park the car and then return to her victim, but she never did.



To the driver’s misfortune, the accident was caught on two separate surveillance cameras and the police are now on her trail. You can see the footage at the bottom of the page: the impact was so strong that it sent Wang into the street, where she could have easily been hit by another car.



Watching the footage, Wang herself appreciates the kind of danger she was in. Surprisingly, at the time, she didn’t realize she was thrown in the air – and she wasn’t hurt much either. Witnesses called 911 and had her transported to the hospital, where she received treatment for bruised hips.



Even though she was lucky, the girl wants the driver brought to justice. As it should happen.



“I never thought this would happen in real life,” she says. “I’m thankful for those people that called 911 and they didn’t just leave me. I was scared. I feel lucky that I didn’t get hit in the head or have any broken bones.”



Police describe the driver as being “35-40 years old, with a medium-heavy set and brown hair,” while the black Dodge Challenger has Georgia license plates. People with information about the woman or the car are asked to call Crime Stoppers.



