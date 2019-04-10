Mercedes-Benz Takes a Virtual Beating from Dodge on Facebook

Back in November last year, we learned with the help of the Interbrand Best Global Brands report that Mercedes-Benz is the first company in the world to reach the 1 billion likes mark on Instagram, beating to the prize runner-up BMW (708 million likes) and H&M (434 million likes). But what of Facebook?
According to online monitoring company Crisp, Mercedes-Benz only comes second on this platform, having been beaten in 2018 by American brand Dodge.
But this time it was not all about likes, but about hearts. Crisp looked at 19,846 Facebook posts made public by 50 automotive brands between January 2018 and January 2019 and tried to see not how many likes each post received, but how many hearts.
As per the figures that came out at the end of the counting process, Dodge emerged victorious with 461,187 love reactions on its posts, well in advance of the 382,629 loves received by runner-up Mercedes-Benz.
The American carmaker says it achieved this performance with a limited number of posts, around 400 for the entier year, which is about half of what others published for the same period. That’s an average of over 1,100 hearts per post.
“Dodge demonstrates that they truly understand that the value of social media is engaging with customers and fans in a way that resonates rather than simply marketing at them,” said in a statement Emma Monks, Crisp vice president.
“Dodge produces a small amount of high-quality content on Facebook that informs, entertains and invites fans to celebrate and share their passion for these iconic cars. This is the building block of creating great brand trust and reputation online."
As per the calculations made by Crisp, the most loved post of Dodge's Facebook page last year was the one titled Respect the Beast. It stars the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye as the Beast, and you can see it below.
