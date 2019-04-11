autoevolution

Stars & Stripes Edition: Military-themed Dodge Charger, Challenger Coming To NY

11 Apr 2019
If you’re into coupes, it’s hard to get more American than the Challenger. The four-door Charger is also a big, brutish car that eats the rear tires for breakfast, but does Dodge get more American than the Stars & Stripes Edition?
The military-inspired touches will be available to order from May 2019 at $1,995. The question is, how did Dodge come up with this appearance package for the Challenger and Charger?

According to a study by mTAB of New Vehicle Customer Studies, “Dodge has the highest percentage of active military buyers in the industry, with Challenger and Charger having the highest percentage of active military buyers in their respective segments.” On the downside, the Fiat Chrysler-owned automaker doesn’t provide a link to the study nor does it mention how the study was conducted.

Regardless of these details, there’s no denying the Stars & Stripes Edition helps the car stand out in the crowd. The package starts with a Satin Black and Silver accent strip on the center, the American flag on both of the front fenders, and 20-inch black wheels with black badging.

Customers opting for the R/T Scat Pack and Scat Pack are treated to four-piston Brembo brake calipers finished in bronze. The bigger brakes are also available on the GT and R/T as part of the Performance Handing Group.

Hopping inside the Stars & Stripes reveals edition-exclusive bronze stitching throughout the cabin, an instrument panel badge finished in Antique Bronze, Dark Brushed II bezels, black-on-black cloth upholstery, and embroidered bronze stars on the seats. Looking at the bigger picture, we were expecting more equipment for $1,995.

Going official at the 2019 New York Auto Show, the Starts & Stripes Edition is joined by the Satin Black Appearance Package on the Charger SRT Hellcat. The “Honoring Those Who Serve” program also rolls out for select vehicles for the 2018 and 2019 models years, consisting of bonus cash of up to $500 for eligible customers.
