Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Now Available With Satin Black Appearance Package

Mopar Insiders reported in February 2019 about the Code MEH is available for ordering at Dodge dealers throughout the United States according to Mopar Insiders , providing a more menacing look to the most powerful production sedan in the entire world. Inspired by the looks of the Challenger SRT Demon, the package isn’t limited in numbers as it was the case with the 840-horsepower muscle car.This option joins a number of stripe packages announced for the Challenger and Durango. In the case of the Charger , $995 gets you two racing stripes in a variety of finishes. More to the point, customers can choose from Carbon, Silver, Gunmetal, Blue, and Red. A gloss-black roof, meanwhile, adds $1,500 to the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.Coming as standard with 20-inch by 9.5-inch wheels, the Charger SRT Hellcat for the 2019 model year can be painted in Go Mango or TorRed as long as you desire to stand out in the crowd. The gas-guzzler tax ($1,700) and destination charge ($1,495) translate to a net price of $68,740 for the 707-horsepower land missile with seating for five people.Updated for 2019 with a more aggressive front fascia, the Charger SRT Hellcat develops 707 horsepower instead of 717 as it’s the case with the Challenger SRT Hellcat. The 797-horsepower Redeye is nowhere to be seen, but the 2020 model year Charger has something else in the pipeline.Mopar Insiders reported in February 2019 about the Charger Widebody . This option will be offered on the R/T Scat Pack and SRT Hellcat according to sources, and given the wider wheels, handling should be superior to the standard model. The Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody gets special wheels and more cooling in addition to more tires. As a brief refresher, Dodge is much obliged to bump the width from 275 to 305 by 35 ZR 20.