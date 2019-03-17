2019 Toyota Corolla Doesn't Do Well in First UK Reviews

HP

Carwow got hold of one of three engine configurations for this car they have in Europe, a 1.8 hybrid making 122. While most Americans would immediately discount it for not having enough power, this is sufficient for most British commuters going from one town to another.The 2019 Corolla also comes with a 1.2-liter turbo, but Toyota believes the hybrids will dominate European sales, and it's easy to see why. Under real-world conditions, the car average 57 mpg UK (47 mpg US), so the reviewer was willing to look past the fact that the automatic drones when acceleration or that 60mph takes 11 seconds to reach.The top-end hatchback packs a 2-liter hybrid system that makes 180 HP and needs about 8 seconds to do the standard sprint. However, it's way more expensive, and its larger battery compromises trunk space.The Corolla is one of the most popular compacts in America, and Toyota thought that by making it look cooler, sales would go up. But it's practicality that most European shoppers are after, and this 2019 model is actually not an improvement over the Auris in that regard. Blind spots have grown larger, and trunk space is not competitive. Also, rear passenger space and baby-carrying issues are pointed out in the review.Build quality has improved, but Toyota had different targets here. It didn't try to compete with the best infotainment systems or offer features like rear USB ports or large door bins.Despite this, the conclusion at the end of the video is that you should "go ahead and buy" this car. But that's only if you're after a hybrid. So Toyota may be onto something. If EVs don't become a thing, the Corolla could be a great fuel-sipping alternative to diesel.