2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan Starts At $19,500, Going On Sale In March

The first-ever Corolla Sedan based on the Toyota New Global Platform also happens to be the first one to offer a hybrid option in the United States. Thus far, 1.8- and 2.0-liter engine options will have to suffice.
Pricing for the L trim level starts at $19,500, followed by the LE at $19,950 and SE CVT at $21,950. Further up the range, the SE MT goes for $22,650 while the LE Hybrid retails at $22,950. The most well-equipped Corolla Sedan trim levels are the XLE and XSE, which cost $23,950 and $25,450, respectively.
A 4.2-inch Multi-Information Display comes standard, but customers can further opt for a 7.0-inch screen that allows the driver to switch between the analog and digital speedometer. The MID also allows access to audio, navigation, vehicle information, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Road Sign Assist, Lane Departure Alert, and Lane Tracing Assist.
Every trim features Safety Sense 2.0, a suite of active and pre-collision safety features that includes the aforementioned plus Brake Hold, Blind Spot Monitor, and Automatic High Beams. As ever, the 2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan for the U.S. market is made in Mississippi.
Production of the Corolla will extend to an all-new facility in 2021, which will be built as a joint venture with Mazda in Huntsville, Alabama. This facility comes courtesy of a $1.6 billion investment from the two parties, promising 4,000 workers and an annual capacity of 300,000 vehicles. The Corolla Sedan Hybrid, on the other hand, will be assembled in Takaoka, Japan.
The 1.8-liter engine (2ZR-FAE) is upgraded from the previous generation, promising more power and better efficiency. The 2.0-liter Dynamic Force is the pick of the range, though. Codenamed M20A-FKS, this engine yields a thermal efficiency of 40 percent while delivering 169 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 151 pound-feet of torque at 4,800 rpm.
In the case of the hybrid, Toyota decided to use the 1.8 along with two motor/generators and a planetary-type CVT transaxle. Combined output of the most efficient drivetrain on offer is 121 horsepower.
A 4.2-inch Multi-Information Display comes standard, but customers can further opt for a 7.0-inch screen that allows the driver to switch between the analog and digital speedometer. The MID also allows access to audio, navigation, vehicle information, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Road Sign Assist, Lane Departure Alert, and Lane Tracing Assist.
Every trim features Safety Sense 2.0, a suite of active and pre-collision safety features that includes the aforementioned plus Brake Hold, Blind Spot Monitor, and Automatic High Beams. As ever, the 2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan for the U.S. market is made in Mississippi.
Production of the Corolla will extend to an all-new facility in 2021, which will be built as a joint venture with Mazda in Huntsville, Alabama. This facility comes courtesy of a $1.6 billion investment from the two parties, promising 4,000 workers and an annual capacity of 300,000 vehicles. The Corolla Sedan Hybrid, on the other hand, will be assembled in Takaoka, Japan.
The 1.8-liter engine (2ZR-FAE) is upgraded from the previous generation, promising more power and better efficiency. The 2.0-liter Dynamic Force is the pick of the range, though. Codenamed M20A-FKS, this engine yields a thermal efficiency of 40 percent while delivering 169 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 151 pound-feet of torque at 4,800 rpm.
In the case of the hybrid, Toyota decided to use the 1.8 along with two motor/generators and a planetary-type CVT transaxle. Combined output of the most efficient drivetrain on offer is 121 horsepower.