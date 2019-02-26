Toyota Corolla Gets GR Sport Hatch and Trek Wagon in Europe

Toyota is out to prove that the new Corolla can do everything its European rivals can, including the stuff that's not very popular. Ahead of the Geneva Motor Show, they unveiled the GR Sport and Trek models, which target very small niches.

All three will soon have to compete with the Corolla Trek, though Toyota might attract a completely different kind of customer. Most of the time, adventure wagons are sold with diesel engines, especially the 2.0 TDI .



But Toyota's powertrains will never be at the core of any emissions scandal because it only uses hybrids. The base Combi has a 1.8-liter system like the one in the C-HR, and it makes 122 HP . However, there's a much more exciting model with a 2-liter and 180 guilt-free horsepower. 0 to 100 km/h in 8.1 seconds is not bad at all.



Based on the middle grand (name changes with the market), the Trek features a 20mm suspension lift, standard 17-inch wheels, two-tone seats, wood trim, and the obvious exterior styling pack. Anybody like protective plastic?



The Corolla GR Sport, on the other hand, is available as a package on several trim levels for both the regular hatchback and the wagon The powertrains are the same ones mentioned above.



Toyota's in-house customizers gave it a sportier body kit, which consists of a dark chrome grille, skirts, spoilers, and 18-inch wheels. Two-tone paint, tinted windows, and LEDs are all part of the standard equipment.



