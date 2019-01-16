New Toyota Corolla Starts Production In the UK

autoevolution
16 Jan 2019
Based on the Toyota New Global Architecture, the Corolla Hatchback and Corolla Touring Sports are now rolling off the assembly lines of the automaker’s Burnaston facility in Derbyshire. From this plant, Toyota will source all European markets with the best-selling model which features a choice of two self-charging hybrid electric powertrain options.
The chief executive officer of Toyota Motor Europe, chief engineer, UK secretary of state for business, energy, and industrial strategy, as well as the Japanese ambassador to the United Kingdom were present at the event. More than 2.75 billion pounds had been invested in TMUK since the start of production back in 1992, and a considerable chunk went into the re-tooling for TNGA models in 2017.

“This is a real sign of confidence in the capabilities of our workforce and in TMUK as a center for world-class manufacturing,” said Marvin Cooke, managing director of the Burnaston plant. “We will continue to deliver the highest level of quality products to our customers.”

Beyond the confidence, there’s also uncertainty in regard to Brexit. If the United Kingdom does leave the European Union, then it will be more expensive for Toyota to manufacture Corolla models in the UK than in the remaining 27 member states of the EU.

Even though some parts are sourced from other continents, the 1.8-liter engine of the lesser hybrid option comes courtesy of Toyota Deeside in North Wales. The other choice is a hybrid powertrain built around a 2.0-liter engine, and both options will be available from the start of the commercial launch in February 2019.

The Corolla Hatchback and Corolla Touring Sports share the TNGA GA-C vehicle architecture with the C-HR and Prius. These underpinnings translate to a lower center of gravity, more torsional rigidity, and the latest generation of Toyota Safety Sense.

TNGA also works wonders in terms of packaging, enabling a more spacious cabin and load area than the previous generation of the Corolla. Given time, a Gazoo Racing-developed hot hatchback will also make it into production.
