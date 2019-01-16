CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas

New Toyota Corolla Starts Production In the UK

Based on the Toyota New Global Architecture, the Corolla Hatchback and Corolla Touring Sports are now rolling off the assembly lines of the automaker’s Burnaston facility in Derbyshire. From this plant, Toyota will source all European markets with the best-selling model which features a choice of two self-charging hybrid electric powertrain options 32 photos



“This is a real sign of confidence in the capabilities of our workforce and in TMUK as a center for world-class manufacturing,” said Marvin Cooke, managing director of the Burnaston plant. “We will continue to deliver the highest level of quality products to our customers.”



Beyond the confidence, there’s also uncertainty in regard to Brexit. If the United Kingdom does leave the European Union, then it will be more expensive for



Even though some parts are sourced from other continents, the 1.8-liter engine of the lesser hybrid option comes courtesy of Toyota Deeside in North Wales. The other choice is a hybrid powertrain built around a 2.0-liter engine, and both options will be available from the start of the commercial launch in February 2019.



The Corolla Hatchback and Corolla Touring Sports share the TNGA GA-C vehicle architecture with the C-HR and Prius. These underpinnings translate to a lower center of gravity, more torsional rigidity, and the latest generation of Toyota Safety Sense.



TNGA also works wonders in terms of packaging, enabling a more spacious cabin and load area than the previous generation of the Corolla. Given time, a Gazoo Racing-developed hot hatchback will also make it into production.