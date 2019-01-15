2020 Toyota Supra Lowered on Volk Racing T37 Wheels Rendered as Tuner Car

After five years of teasing and spy material, Toyota has dropped the fifth incarnation of the Supra at the Detroit Auto Show. And it's no secret that the 2020 Supra comes with a polarizing design. However, the tuning camp has already expressed its love for the Mk V Toyota Supra.
And with the Mk IV Supra being one of the most popular tuner cars ever, it's no surprise that aftermarket developers have already set their sights on the new Toyota flagship sportscar, while not paying as much attention to its 2019 BMW Z4 nonidentical twin.
Since it's still too early for tuners to physically get their hands on the new Supra, we have to stick to the virtual world for now. Well, the world wide web has already been gifted with multiple renderings of modded Supras and here we are, bringing you one of them.
The Toyota sitting before us might be dressed in white, but this is not exactly a symbol of purity, as the sportscar has left its factory look behind.
To be more precise, the machine now sits closer to the road (a full 2.5 inches closer), while riding on custom shoes - the toy has been gifted with Volk T37 wheels.
Jonsibal is the artist behind the render and we're talking about a digital artist whose work we featured on multiple occasions. For the record, the man is a massive tuner car fan, as, for instance, he drives an RWB Porsche 911.
Until we get our hands on more goodies of the sort, we won't conceal the fact that we're waiting to see the new Supra becoming a drift car. And while the moderate wheelbase of the sportscar might not make it perfect for the role, we'll remind you that one of the world's most vicious drift car is Mad Mike Whiddett's Mazda Miata, with its "square" chassis.
This is our version of the 2020 @toyotausa Supra. Drop it 2.5 inches and 20-inch TE37s. Let us know what you think? LINK IN BIO for more details. Rendering by @jonsibal #superstreet #toyota #supra