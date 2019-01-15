2020 Toyota Supra Gets Widebody Kit and Huge Wing in Tuner Rendering

autoevolution
The 2020 Toyota Supra may have landed in Detroit yesterday, but the Internet has already come up with multiple modded incarnations of the sportscar. Of course, given the fact that we still have some waiting to do before the machine reaches showrooms across the world, these are mere renderings.
Nevertheless, such pixel plays are spot on, since we're expecting the Mk V Supra to become a tuner realm favorite. After all, the fourth-generation model is a custom car icon, having grabbed the attention of car customization fans across the world - stock examples of the range-topping 320 hp model currently sell for north of $100,000, providing they're in excellent condition, of course.

We've already brought you a rendering of a modded 2020 Supra, but that image only showcased the machine lowered on custom wheels. And we are now back in the game, with a render that delivers a more complete approach.

In fact, the image that brought us here brings the street car closer to the racecar concepts Toyota has presented for the A90 Supra (an actual racecar is set to compete in the 2020 season).

This toy is fitted with the kind of widebody kit and rear wing that turn heads at car shows, while its camber angle reminds us of extreme examples of the sort. Of course, the factory wheels have been left behind for a set of custom shoes and the same can be said about the rubber.

As for the rear wing, this one is generous enough, but we're still waiting for a tuner that brings a reinterpretation of the Mk IV's famous wing.

Monaco Auto Design, the digital art label behind the image took the time to drop a few thoughts on the matter: " I feel this is a bit too predictable but decided to have a bit of quick fun with the new Supra. Willing to bet we’ll see something like this at SEMA this year,"

 

