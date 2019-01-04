Sierra Nevada Dream Chaser Space Cargo Plane to Fly in 2020

Over in the United States, Flyin' Miata is the go-to place for MX-5 upgrades and V8 swaps. As far as the United Kingdom is concerned, the company with the most thumbs up in this regard is BBR GTI.



On the company's dyno, the MX-5 for the 2019 model year develops no fewer than 185.6 horsepower (188 PS) at 7,300 rpm and 154.4 pound-feet (209 Nm) at 4,900 rpm. Even more impressively, the output figures at the wheels come in the guise of 166.8 horsepower (169 PS) at 7,200 rpm and 144.8 pound-feet (196 Nm) at 3,950 rpm.



With nothing more than a re-mapping of the Denso engine control unit, BBR GTI managed to churn out 191.8 horsepower (194 PS) at 7,250 rpm and 156.5 pound-feet (212 Nm) at 4,950 rpm at the crankshaft of the SkyActiv-G. At the wheels, make that 173.7 horsepower (176 PS) at 7,150 rpm and 147.2 pound-feet (200 Nm) at 3,800 rpm.



The dyno results also come courtesy of 99-octane gasoline, which goes by the name super unleaded in the United Kingdom and is available even at Tesco. The standard rating in this part of the world is 95, and some companies also market 102-octane gasoline for high-performance applications.



The Brackley-based outfit plans to do the cams and exhaust manifold next on the MX-5 development car, which should push the SkyActiv-G beyond 200 horsepower without forced induction.



If you’re planning to upgrade your MX-5 to



