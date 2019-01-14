autoevolution

Japan-spec Toyota Supra Gets 197 and 258 HP from 2-Liter Turbo

14 Jan 2019, 21:53 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Toyota officially unveiled the new Supra at the Detroit Auto Show today, offering it with a BMW-sourced 3-liter turbo engine. We want to say that the Japanese photos show something else, even though they don't. However, we do have some nifty specs.
17 photos
Japan-spec Toyota Supra Gets 197 and 258 HP from 2-Liter TurboJapan-spec Toyota Supra Gets 197 and 258 HP from 2-Liter TurboJapan-spec Toyota Supra Gets 197 and 258 HP from 2-Liter TurboJapan-spec Toyota Supra Gets 197 and 258 HP from 2-Liter TurboJapan-spec Toyota Supra Gets 197 and 258 HP from 2-Liter TurboJapan-spec Toyota Supra Gets 197 and 258 HP from 2-Liter TurboJapan-spec Toyota Supra Gets 197 and 258 HP from 2-Liter TurboJapan-spec Toyota Supra Gets 197 and 258 HP from 2-Liter TurboJapan-spec Toyota Supra Gets 197 and 258 HP from 2-Liter TurboJapan-spec Toyota Supra Gets 197 and 258 HP from 2-Liter TurboJapan-spec Toyota Supra Gets 197 and 258 HP from 2-Liter TurboJapan-spec Toyota Supra Gets 197 and 258 HP from 2-Liter TurboJapan-spec Toyota Supra Gets 197 and 258 HP from 2-Liter TurboJapan-spec Toyota Supra Gets 197 and 258 HP from 2-Liter TurboJapan-spec Toyota Supra Gets 197 and 258 HP from 2-Liter TurboJapan-spec Toyota Supra Gets 197 and 258 HP from 2-Liter Turbo
Big horsepower numbers may be frowned upon in Japan, which is probably why the Miata comes with a 1.5-liter over there. And so too does the new Supra have base engines, two of them, of the four-cylinder variety.

It's a bit unusual since from the base 224 HP model to the top end 330 HP one, the classic Supra was all 3-liter. But when you consider the 2020 model was developed in partnership with BMW, it starts to make sense that some Z4 engines snuck in there.

Just like the Z4 sDrive20i, a Supra can be had with 197 HP (metric, equivalent to 194-hp US) and 320 Nm of torque (236lb-ft). This model is called the Supra SZ and will reach 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.5 seconds, which is acceptable but not surprising.

Next up the range is the SZ-R with its twin-scroll setup capable of making 258 HP (254-hp) and 400 Nm (295lb-ft). She'll do 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, compared to 4.3 for the 340 horsepower RZ model. Besides price, which isn't available at the moment, weight is another advantage these base models have. The SZ is 110 kilograms lighter than the 3-liter model while the Z4 sDrive30's (258 HP version of the Z4) sheds 70 kg.

As we said, the photos aren't relevant. They just show the same GR model that's in Detroit, on with the steering wheel on the right. We desperately want to see how much room is left under the hood or how they spec the exhaust on the cheaper models. But that will have to wait until the Toyota sports car actually goes on sale.
2020 Toyota Supra base Supra Supra 2019 Detroit Auto Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Camry TRDTOYOTA Camry TRD CompactTOYOTA Avalon TRDTOYOTA Avalon TRD CompactTOYOTA Corolla Sedan (US)TOYOTA Corolla Sedan (US) CompactTOYOTA Rav4TOYOTA Rav4 Medium SUVTOYOTA Yaris SedanTOYOTA Yaris Sedan CompactAll TOYOTA models  
 
 