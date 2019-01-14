Japan-spec Toyota Supra Gets 197 and 258 HP from 2-Liter Turbo

Toyota officially unveiled the new Supra at the Detroit Auto Show today, offering it with a BMW-sourced 3-liter turbo engine. We want to say that the Japanese photos show something else, even though they don't. However, we do have some nifty specs.

It's a bit unusual since from the base 224 HP model to the top end 330 HP one, the classic Supra was all 3-liter. But when you consider the 2020 model was developed in partnership with BMW, it starts to make sense that some Z4 engines snuck in there.



Next up the range is the SZ-R with its twin-scroll setup capable of making 258 HP (254-hp) and 400 Nm (295lb-ft). She'll do 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, compared to 4.3 for the 340 horsepower RZ model. Besides price, which isn't available at the moment, weight is another advantage these base models have. The SZ is 110 kilograms lighter than the 3-liter model while the Z4 sDrive30's (258 HP version of the Z4) sheds 70 kg.



As we said, the photos aren't relevant. They just show the same GR model that's in Detroit, on with the steering wheel on the right. We desperately want to see how much room is left under the hood or how they spec the exhaust on the cheaper models. But that will have to wait until the Toyota sports car actually goes on sale.