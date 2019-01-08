autoevolution

Romeo Ferraris Stelvio Quadrifoglio Is A V6-powered Chameleon

Romeo Ferraris promises “style and power on demand,” and the Milan-based tuner and racing team sure delivers when it comes down to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The Quadrifoglio, for example, can be bumped up 45 PS (44 horsepower) and 60 Nm (44 pound-feet) of torque.
As if that wasn’t enough, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio levels up to 290 km/h (180 mph) on full song compared to the bone-stock top speed of 283 km/h (176 mph). Bringing the point home, the car in the photo gallery features a color-shifting wrap that varies the hue from green to purple and bronze.

The visual drama is complemented by white-tinted carbon fiber on the mirror caps, door handles, and grille surround. The wheels aren’t standard either, now featuring a 10-spoke design from OZ that measures 20 inches in diameter.

Even the key fob and Alfa Romeo badge up front are clad in carbon fiber, and the vehicle sits lower to the ground thanks to a set of lowering springs. A set of wheel spacers that broaden the track by 20 millimeters (0.8 inches) and 25 millimeters (1 inch) promises superior handling in the twisties.

Rounding things off is the Ragazzon exhaust system, featuring two chrome tailpipes and electronically adjustable valves that allow the driver to adjust the sound on the fly. Non-Quadrifoglio models can also be tuned, even models equipped with the 2.2-liter turbo diesel four-cylinder engine.

The 180 PS option can be supplemented with 31 PS and 50 Nm while the 210 PS can’t do better than 28 PS and 41 Nm. Customers who’ve opted for the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder gasoline engine are offered 42 PS and 65 Nm for the 200 PS option and 33 PS plus 58 Nm for the 280 PS.

Joining the Giulia and 4C, the Stelvio is also available in the United States from $40,195. The Stelvio Ti retails at $44,195, and those in the market for the Stelvio Quadrifoglio are charged $79,995. As you would expect from a compact crossover with premium promises, the range-topping model is more expensive than the Giulia Quadrifoglio and 4C Spider.
