Toyota Supra Roadster Renderings Are Here

The sports car is witnessing a rebirth right now. Will it last? It probably depends on how automakers play their cards. One good example is Toyota's decision whether or not to have the new Supra as a roadster alongside the coupe. 3 photos



Supra purists complained about not having a manual gearbox. Of course, the ZF auto is nothing like the classic auto that sparked so many memes. But with a BMW 3-liter turbo under the hood that's not as easily tuned, it's pretty clear that the formula has changed since the '90s.



Toyota is considering developing a Supra convertible or roadster, whatever you want to call it. Since it's based on the same platform as the BMW Z4, making such a version would be relatively straightforward.



Just a day after the official reveal, we already have Supra convertible renderings coming from two sources,



Other companies which have developed sports cars are looking into convertibles. Alpine's A110 is a good example, so is the Lexus LC, which we saw without a top in Detroit this week.



Two things would hurt the Supra when transitioning into a roadster. The first is weight - the Z4 M40i is about 25 kilos heavier, for example. The other is price. Would people pay close to $60,000 for a Toyota convertible?



