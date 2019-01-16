autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

2020 Toyota Supra Shooting Brake Rendered as The BMW Z4M Coupe We Need

16 Jan 2019, 6:32 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
After five years of waiting for Toyota to turn the FT-1 Concept into Supra production reality, the Internet was like a loaded spring. So it didn't take for the various renderings portraying the Supra in new ways once the sportscar made its debut at the Detroit Auto Show on Monday.
3 photos
Toyota Supra Roadster Renderings Are HereToyota Supra Roadster Renderings Are Here
And the render that brought us here is probably the most impressive to date. That's because the pixel play portrays the 2020 Toyota Supra as a shooting brake.

It's impossible not to think of the old BMW Z4M Coupe and Z3M Coupe when you come across this body-modded Toyota. And it's just as difficult not to miss those delightful oddities.

Of course, we're not expecting the Japanese automaker to come up with such a derivative anytime soon and there are multiple reasons for this.

For instance, Toyota did build an 86 Shooting Brake, but the company's Australian arm only created this as a concept.

And the BMW resemblance mentioned above is, sadly, another reason in favor of steering clear of such an effort. Want another one? Sales - BMW and Toyota decided to reduce development costs by building the 2019 Z4 and the 2020 Supra together since sportscar don't sell all that well, so the clientele for a Supra S/B would be extremely limited.

Then again, it wouldn't surprise us to see an eccentric shop out there coming up with a Shooting Brake incarnation of the Mk V Toyota Supra. For one thing, the new Supra should become one of the tuning world's favorite children, with the reputation of its predecessor hinting towards this.

Meanwhile, we're inviting you to feast your eyes on this rendering. The image comes from Rain Prisk, a digital art label that has a fetish for S/Bs, as we've shown you on multiple occasions. For example, here's a Dodge Viper coming in such form.
2020 Toyota Supra Toyota Supra Toyota shooting brake rendering pic of the day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Camry TRDTOYOTA Camry TRD CompactTOYOTA Avalon TRDTOYOTA Avalon TRD CompactTOYOTA Corolla Sedan (US)TOYOTA Corolla Sedan (US) CompactTOYOTA Rav4TOYOTA Rav4 Medium SUVTOYOTA Yaris SedanTOYOTA Yaris Sedan CompactAll TOYOTA models  
 
 