2020 Toyota Supra Shooting Brake Rendered as The BMW Z4M Coupe We Need

After five years of waiting for Toyota to turn the FT-1 Concept into Supra production reality, the Internet was like a loaded spring. So it didn't take for the various renderings portraying the Supra in new ways once the sportscar made its debut at the Detroit Auto Show on Monday.

It's impossible not to think of the old



Of course, we're not expecting the Japanese automaker to come up with such a derivative anytime soon and there are multiple reasons for this.



For instance, Toyota did build an 86 Shooting Brake, but the company's Australian arm only created this as a concept.



And the BMW resemblance mentioned above is, sadly, another reason in favor of steering clear of such an effort. Want another one? Sales - BMW and Toyota decided to reduce development costs by building the 2019 Z4 and the 2020 Supra together since sportscar don't sell all that well, so the clientele for a Supra S/B would be extremely limited.



Then again, it wouldn't surprise us to see an eccentric shop out there coming up with a Shooting Brake incarnation of the Mk V Toyota Supra. For one thing, the new Supra should become one of the tuning world's favorite children, with the reputation of its predecessor hinting towards this.



