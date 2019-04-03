autoevolution

Furious Dad Runs Over Son’s PlayStation 4 With His Dodge Challenger

If you ever wondered about the sound a PlayStation 4 makes when meeting its untimely demise under the wheels of a Dodge Challenger, this here video will provide an answer.
A furious dad decided to give his son a serious helping of tough love for falling grades. He also uploaded video of the entire thing online, because otherwise, what would’ve been the point of the exercise, right?

Tre Cosby sets the scene at the beginning of the video: “Hey world, once again, these kids and these electronics, and they don’t wanna act right, so guess what? My youngest is gonna get his PlayStation demolished.”

He then proceeds to make his way downstairs, where his son is hanging out with other family members. The news is not good for the kid: he’s been failing at school and failing to stick to his chores, so, as promised, he’s about to lose that which he treasures most.

“So, you was on – you was watching YouTube videos again this morning on PlayStation?,” Tre asks him. (Later, we learn he was watching YT when he should’ve been preparing for school.) “What did I tell you next time was gonna happen? Did I tell you your PlayStation was gonna get it?”

However, the kid has to be the one who gives it to the console, so he’s offered a crowbar and he’s not-so-kindly invited to step outside. Tre urges him to start smashing the PS4, but he steps in almost immediately: the kid can’t be trusted to inflict maximum damage, so he picks up a rock and does it himself.

Already worked up, Tre then takes the garbage bags with the console and places them on the driveway. He runs his Dodge Challenger back and forth over them, until he hears the crushing sound he’d been waiting for. No, it wasn’t his son’s heart breaking, but the PS4.

At the end of the video, Tre picks up whatever’s left of the console and tells the kid (who’s still crying, btw) to head back inside. Assuming he didn’t pull the old switch-a-roo and he did truly run over his son’s PS4, here’s how it all went down:

