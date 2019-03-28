autoevolution

Florida Mother Leaves Her 5 Kids Alone in the Car to Go Drinking

28 Mar 2019, 13:10 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
When the urge comes, it can make one put all common sense aside. A mother from North Port, Florida, has been charged with 5 counts of child neglect after locking her kids in the car so she could go to the bar for drinks.
25 photos
2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition
The children were all Kristie Johnson’s and they were aged between 5 years and 20 days. The father noticed that Kristie and the kids hadn’t arrived home, so he called her on her cellphone, NBC-2 reports. The eldest child answered, informing them that they were at McDonald’s.

When he called again, the child could no longer tell him where they were. She had no idea where the car was parked and the mother had left, the child told the father. He advised her to try and describe the area so he might recognize something, but that failed; he also told her to honk the horn so an adult might come over and see them: that failed, too.

The father called the cops, who eventually tracked the car to the parking lot of a bar in Port Charlotte. “The bartender told deputies that Johnson came inside alone, had two vodka drinks, and was walking around talking to people. The bartender estimated she was inside the bar for about 30 minutes,” NBC-2 notes.

The report doesn’t say whether the children had been distressed about being left alone and unsupervised, but the mother will now have to face 5 separate charges of child neglect.

Leaving kids unsupervised in a locked vehicle is a bad idea regardless of the circumstances that might force a parent to consider this alternative or weather conditions. Children can harm themselves if they’re not under constant supervision, or they can become victims of carjackers.

Leaving kids unsupervised in a locked car to go drinking when you’re the designated driver is plain stupid and inexcusable.
Children safety driver alcohol police Florida
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC SedanMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Sedan CompactCADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumBENTLEY Continental GT V8 ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8BENTLEY Continental GT V8 Premium CoupeTESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverAll car models  
 
 