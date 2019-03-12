Mom Arrested After Locked SUV Rolls Into Creek, Killing 2 of The 3 Kids Inside

Parents are frequently warned about the dangers of leaving the kids unsupervised in a locked car because the worst can happen no matter how many precautions they take, and this turned out to be the case for one Mississippi woman. She is now in police custody, after 2 of her 3 children drowned.

On Saturday, Jenea Monique Payne, 25, parked her white Nissan Pathfinder and locked it, with her 3 minor children inside, while she went shopping at a nearby place. Whether she was thinking the trip would be a short one or she was planning on being gone for longer has not been revealed, but she told the responding officers that, when she came outside, the car was no longer there.It had rolled into the nearby creek and first responders had a very tough time trying to extract the 3 children inside. Before the car went under and was swept by the current, they could only remove one of the children. They finally recovered the car hours later, with the other 2 kids still inside. They were pronounced dead at the scene.“Ms. Payne then stated that her two sons Steve Smith (4) & Rasheed Johnson Jr. (1) and her daughter Raelynn Johnson (2) were locked inside the vehicle. Ms. Payne’s daughter Raelynn Johnson was the only one of the three kids able to be pulled to safety,” the Leland Police Department says in a press release posted on the official Facebook page.In an update, the PD says the woman was charged and booked two days after the fatal incident, and is now awaiting trial.“Jenea Payne was charged with two counts of Manslaughter-Culpable Negligence and one count of Child Neglect. Jenea Payne received an initial appearance on today and was released on her own Recognizance Bond by the Washington County Justice Court,” the update reads.