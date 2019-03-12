autoevolution
2020 Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Clip Shows 528 HP in Action

Back in October last year, Chinese company Lynk & Co presented together with Cyan Racing a World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) vehicle based on the 03 sedan. The first video of the car undergoing testing on the road in Spain was released this week.
At the time of the car’s introduction, Cyan said the 03’s engine developed 500 hp, but that number apparently was just an estimate. As per the details released by the racing team this week, the 2.0-liter turbocharged powerplant develops in fact 528 hp.

"While this concept might be a bit extreme, we have learned that in order to explore the true characteristics of a car you need to push it to its maximum and that is just what we are doing right now with this car," said about the car Thed Björk, Cyan Racing development driver.

"We strive to find the optimal balance between responsiveness and performance in combination with predictable, balanced and safe behaviour. This is the same base philosophy as when we develop race cars. I love driving this car as much as my race car."

The concept car will soon head to pre-season testing and later will enter the WTCR to compete against the big names of the series like Audi, Alfa Romeo or Honda.

Based on the car you see in the video below, Lynk & Co 03 plans to develop more high-performance versions of the 03, this time meant for the road.

Lynk & Co is owned by Chinese conglomerate Geely, the same that own Swedish manufacturer Volvo. The cars wearing its logo are to be slotted between Geely and Volvo-branded cars and will be sold on Western markets.

To date, Lynk has in its portfolio four cars: the 01, a 5-door crossover presented in 2016, the 02, the 03 sedan and the 04 hatchback. None of these cars are at the moment available for purchase.

